Billy Caldwell suffers seizure after cannabis oil confiscated

Charlotte Caldwell, the mother of young Billy Caldwell, has revealed her son suffered a seizure at 1.01am today.

Posting on social media on the Keep Billy Alive Facebook page, she wrote: "1.01am this morning, Billy had a seizure”.

The 12-year-old whose medicinal cannabis oil was confiscated yesterday, has suffered his first seizure in 19 months.

The youngster has missed four of the tiny doses prescribed to him in Toronto.

