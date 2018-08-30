Caffeine and sugar content of some leading UK energy drinks

Here is a look at the caffeine and sugar content of some of the leading energy drink brands in the UK.
Monster original - 500ml can
Sugar content: 55g
Caffeine content: 32mg/100ml
Relentless - 500ml can
Sugar content: 24g
Caffeine content: 32mg/100ml
Red Bull - 250ml can
Sugar content: 27.5g
Caffeine content: 32mg/100ml
Boost - 250ml can
Sugar content: 12.3g
Caffeine content: 30mg/100ml
V Ultimate Guarana Energy Drink - 250ml can
Sugar content: 11.3g
Caffeine content: 31mg/100ml
Instant coffee
Sugar content: 0g
Caffeine content: 26mg/100ml