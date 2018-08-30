Caffeine and sugar content of some leading UK energy drinks

Energy drinks
Here is a look at the caffeine and sugar content of some of the leading energy drink brands in the UK.

Monster original - 500ml can

Sugar content: 55g

Caffeine content: 32mg/100ml

Relentless - 500ml can

Sugar content: 24g

Caffeine content: 32mg/100ml

Red Bull - 250ml can

Sugar content: 27.5g

Caffeine content: 32mg/100ml

Boost - 250ml can

Sugar content: 12.3g

Caffeine content: 30mg/100ml

V Ultimate Guarana Energy Drink - 250ml can

Sugar content: 11.3g

Caffeine content: 31mg/100ml

Instant coffee

Sugar content: 0g

Caffeine content: 26mg/100ml