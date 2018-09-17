Can you help injured man retrace his movements?

Police are appealing for information about the actions of a 25-year-old man who was found unconscious in the early hours of September 15.

The young man was found on the Cornagrade Road in Enniskillen during the early hours of Saturday 15 September.

Detective Constable McKenna said, ‘We believe the man was cycling along the Cornagrade Road, close to the Methodist Church in the direction of Cherrymount Road Roundabout, at around 2am but was found unconscious with a serious head injury a short time later.

"We are working to establish how he came to be in this position.’

‘We are asking anyone who was in the area between 1.45am and 2.15am and who witnessed what happened, or anyone who captured mobile phone or dashcam footage, to please get in touch with us by calling 101, quoting reference number CCS 141 15/09/18."

He said the injured man remains in hospital at this time.