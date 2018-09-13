Care home to close over nursing shortage

A care home in Enniskillen is to close, families and residents have been told.

Drumclay Care Home will be the second in the area to close in recent years, after the closure of Ashbrooke Care Home in 2017.

Families and resident were informed at a meeting held at the home last night that the facility would close in the next 90 days, UUP MLA Rosemary Barton told the News Letter.

The home is owned by a company named Ebbay Ltd, and is part of the Sanville Group of four homes in Northern Ireland including Drumclay.

Rosemary Barton said the closure will place additional pressure on services in the area following the closure of Ashbrooke last year.

“The trouble seems to be that they can’t get nurses,” she said.

“That’s what they’ve told the families and the residents. Of course it has placed additional demand on services in the area, and the sad thing is that some of the residents who were moved from that home that closed last year were rehomed in this home, and this home is now due to close.

“It is unacceptable that these elderly people, in the latter years of their lives, have to put up with this.”

She continued: “Drumclay Care Home has provided a good caring home for many residents during the past decades.

“There will be an immediate challenge for families and the Western Trust to have the current residents of Drumclay relocated as the number of places currently available in local care homes is unlikely to meet demand in the short-term. I will be seeking a meeting with the management of the Care Home and the Western Trust to address these issues.”

The Fermanagh and South Tyrone MLA added: “It is time for an overall review of domiciliary and care home requirements within the area, as it is obvious that services cannot meet demands.”

Astatement issued on behalf of Drumclay Care Home confirmed the closure is down to a shortage of nurses.

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce the likely closure of Drumclay Care home,” the statement read.

“We took ownership of Drumclay in March 2017. Despite major investment in the home, the sole reason for this closure is due to our ongoing inability to recruit the quality and quantity of skilled and experienced nursing staff required for us to deliver safe, effective and compassionate care to our residents.

“The voluntary closure of the home will affect 34 residents.”

The spokesperson continued: “We acknowledge that this is a distressing time for our residents, employees and fmailies.

We are working in collaboration with the Western Health and Social Care Trust, our residents, family representatives and employees to ensure that this transition is carried out with the highest concern for patient care in order to find suitable alternative accommodation that meets each resident’s individual needs.

“We can confirm at this stage that we should be able to provide a significant proportion of our employees with suitable alternative employment.”

A spokesperson for the Western Trust said: ““Ebbay Ltd has informed the Western Trust of its decision to close Drumclay Care Home in Enniskillen. There are presently 34 clients in the facility.

“This is a difficult time for the residents and their families. The Trust will be working with residents, their families and Drumclay Care Home to manage the transition and find suitable alternative accommodation that meets each resident’s individual needs.”

The spokesperson added: “The Trust will remain in regular contact with the families throughout this transition period.”