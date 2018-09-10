Charity tells of concern over NI 2018 suicide rate

A charity has told of its concern over the number of young people who died by suicide during the first 3 months of 2018.

Depression charity AWARE has expressed its concern - today on World Suicide Prevention Day - over the number of young people that have taken their life in Northern Ireland during the first quarter of 2018.

Statistics released from the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (NISRA) have shown that of the 80 deaths registered as suicide between January and March 2018, almost half of them were young people aged 15 – 34.

Bernard McAnaney AWARE Chairperson said: "Unfortunately, the prevalence of mental illness in Northern Ireland is 25% higher than any other region of the UK yet our funding for mental health is significantly lower. As a charity, we are continually fundraising in a bid to increase our service to as many people as possible.

“We are seeing an increase in demand for our services including the AWARE Support Groups and Support Mail service. AWARE Support Groups are free of charge and open to anyone over the age of 18. We have 25 Support Groups based in communities throughout Northern Ireland running on a weekly and fortnightly basis as well as an Online Support Group.Depression can be a very isolating illness and an AWARE Support Group gives people an opportunity to meet others with similar experiences and speak freely about how they are feeling.”