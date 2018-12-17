Christmas cooks urged to think about food safety

Almost half of Northern Ireland’s festive cooks (45%) struggle to prepare their Christmas dinner on time.

That is one of the findings of new research revealed by safefood as it launched its Christmas food safety campaign.

The research also reveals that one in five of the 455 respondents (22%) find not under-cooking or over-cooking the turkey a challenge on Christmas Day.

Finding enough space in the fridge (13%) and finding a turkey to fit their oven (8%) were also major issues to deal with as they prepared for their Christmas dinner.

When it comes to how long to cook the Christmas turkey, one in four adults (23%) will follow what it says on the label, while one in five (19%) get their information online, according to safefood.

Urging Christmas cooks to think about food safety, Dr Linda Gordon, chief specialist in food science at safefood, said: “Last year, over 80,000 people visited the safefood website between Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, with the most popular searches about Christmas turkey including: how to defrost a turkey; where to store it; how long to cook it; whether to stuff it or not; and how to know when it’s properly cooked.

“The safefood website – www.safefood.eu – has lots of practical help including a turkey cooking-time-calculator, how-to videos and plenty of festive recipes.”

Anyone with last-minute questions can also find answers on the @safefood.eu Facebook page.