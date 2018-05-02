DUP MP Shannon: legalise cannabis oil to help young epilepsy sufferer

A DUP MP has called for the legalisation of a form of medication based on cannabis, which he says can used to treat a litle girl from Newtownards who suffers from a rare form of epilepsy.

Six-year-old Sophia Gibson suffers from Dravet Syndrome, a condition which means she suffers frequent seizures.

Her parents have moved to Amsterdam, where they can treat her with an oil-based medication derived from the drug cannabis.

Strangford MP Jim Shannon has said the medication must be “permitted” in Northern Ireland.

Speaking after a meeting with Home Office minister Nick Hurd and Sophia Gibson’s mother, Danielle, Mr Shannon said: “This meeting came on the back of correspondence and an oral question regarding the legalisation of a specific cannabis oil that has been found to be effective for Dravet Syndrome for my young constituent Sophia Gibson.

“Danielle spoke so well on behalf of her daughter outlining the clinical position as well as the practical position that this young family is in and the minister was incredibly responsive.

“This medication must be permitted to allow Sophia and her family to come home and have a quality of life that they simply haven’t had with the current medication.

“It is time that she was able to get this cannabis oil in the format that is most effective for her particular form of epilepsy and illness.”

He added: “I will continue to liaise with the Home Office and the Department of Health here in Northern Ireland to that end.”