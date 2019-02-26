Emergency department at Antrim Hospital ‘extremely busy’

The emergency department at Antrim Hospital is currently “extremely busy”, according to the Northern Health and Social Care Trust.

The Trust has reported that there are 75 people in casualty with 28 awaiting beds in wards.

“This means considerable additional pressure on staff and available space,” a Trust spokesperson said.

“As always, please choose the most appropriate service and avoid coming to ED unless it is an emergency.

“If your complaint isn’t urgent or life threatening, consider using other services. Thank you for your understanding and support.”