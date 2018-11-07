Emergency Departments at Craigavon and Daisy Hill ‘extremely busy’

The Emergency Departments at Craigavon Area Hospital and Daisy Hill in Newry are ‘extremely busy’, according to the Southern Health and Social Care Trust.

The health body asked that those thinking of attending to avoid doing so unless it is an emergency.

Craigavon Area Hospital. INLM02-110gc

A Trust statement said: “Both of our Emergency Departments (Craigavon & Daisy Hill Hospitals) are extremely busy today and are expected to remain very busy this week.

“If it is not an emergency please don’t come to ED. Alternatives include GPs, your local pharmacist and Minor Injuries Unit in Dungannon.”