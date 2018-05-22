Extended x-ray service set to cut waiting times

A Northern Ireland health trust has introduced a seven-day x-ray reporting service, in a bid to reduce waiting times in emergency departments.

The Southern Trust has become the first in the Province to implement this service.

The emergency departments and minor injuries units at Craigavon, Daisy Hill and South Tyrone hospital sites will also benefit from the extended radiographer reporting service.

The trust said other hospitals within the UK who have already introduced this service have seen “significant improvements” in patient turnaround times within their emergency departments.

The service will be available from 8am to 8pm Monday to Friday and 8am to 12.30pm Saturday and Sunday; having previously ran Monday to Friday 9am–5pm.

Jeanette Robinson, head of diagnostics said the move will benefit patients and ease pressures in hospitals.

She added: “Having the reporting radiographers’ team available seven days a week will help to reduce waiting times for patients as the team will now be available every day to provide specialist advice and formal reports of patient x-rays to nursing and medical staff.

“This will not only improve patient safety but also ensure that doctors and nurses have more time to spend with patients and this will help reduce the time that patients stay in hospital.”

Welcoming the move, Sinn Fein MLA Conor Murphy said: “This couldn’t be done without the help and input from the dedicated staff.

“It is important we recognise that staff and our health care workforce are our most important asset and without them we couldn’t address a huge range of issues.

“I think this development by the Southern Trust will help improve timely access to services for all patients.”