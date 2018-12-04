Fined for failing to identify asbestors

A Ballymena asbestos surveying company has been fined £7,500 after failing to identify asbestos in a County Antrim retail outlet.

Asbestos Management Services (AMS) Limited pleaded guilty to a breach of the Health and Safety at Work Order and was fined £7,500.

Antrim Crown Court heard that the Health and Safety Executive of Northern Ireland (HSENI) were made aware that employees of two separate contractors were put at risk while refurbishing a shop in Antrim in January 2016.

AMS had been contracted to conduct an asbestos survey and took a number of samples.

However the AMS surveyor then gave the go-ahead for work to take place before receiving the results of the sample analysis back, which later determined that asbestos had been present.

HSENI inspector Kyle Carrick said: “It is essential that asbestos surveys are always conducted in a structured, methodical and systematic manner so as to minimise the risk of exposure to asbestos from subsequent work activities.”