Germ outbreak at care home

An outbreak of a bacteria that can cause diarrhoea has been discovered at a care home on the outskirts of Belfast that hit the headlines this week following a 16-month investigation into care standards.

The outbreak of clostridium difficile at Dunmurry Manor was confirmed by the Public Health Agency on Monday evening.

The home was recently subject to a 16-month investigation overseen by the Commissioner for Older People in Northern Ireland, Eddie Lynch.

Mr Lynch said the probe uncovered a “horrific catalogue of inhuman and degrading treatment” at the home.

Dr Muhammad Sartaj, Consultant in Health Protection at the Public Health Agency said the clostridium difficile (C. diff) bacterium cam cause diarrhoea.

“C. diff is a bacterium (germ) which some people carry in their bowel without becoming ill,” Dr Sartaj said.

“It is normally kept under control by the ‘good’ bacteria in the bowel. C. diff normally doesn’t cause any problems in healthy people.

“However, when these good bacteria are killed by antibiotics, C. diff is able to multiply and produce toxins (poisons) which may cause diarrhoea. In addition, C. diff produces spores. A spore is a germ with a coat that enables it to survive for a long time in the environment.

He added: “The Public Health Agency has been working with this facility following the report of the first case. Public health and infection control advice has been provided and supported with facility visits, more of which will take place this week.”