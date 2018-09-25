Gloria Hunniford unveils new £2.4m cancer centre in Belfast

Veteran broadcaster and Action Cancer patron Gloria Hunniford OBE has officially opened the charity’s new Screening and Therapeutic Centre in Belfast.

The new ‘Action Cancer House’, located at Windsor Avenue, represents a £2.4m investment by the charity to meet the needs of current and future generations of local people affected by cancer.

Gloria Hunniford OBE (Action Cancer Patron), Gareth Kirk (Action Cancer Chief Executive) and Ashley Hurst (Action Cancer Ambassador) pictured at the official opening of Action Cancer's Screening Centre and Therapeutic Centre

The charity now operates the UK’s first 3D digital breast cancer screening at the new centre, meaning it will be able to detect more cancers and reduce the number of women being called for further investigation.

The new therapeutic centre houses seven dedicated rooms, staffed by professional counsellors and therapists, offering a range of free sessions that have been proven to reduce anxiety and pain symptoms, and improve sleep and emotional wellbeing.

A range of services including counselling, life coaching, complementary therapies, acupuncture, physiotherapy and scar therapy are provided to children and adults.

The new facility also provides a dedicated room for men and women aged 16+ to receive health checks.

Unveiling a plaque to mark the official opening, Ms Hunniford, who lost her daughter Caron Keating to breast cancer in 2004, said: “The stark reality is that everyone knows someone affected by a cancer diagnosis, and this new centre will save, support or reassure local people now and in the years to come.”

Ashley Hurst, an ambassador for Action Cancer, spoke about how it saved her life and helped her as she dealt with her own cancer diagnosis, while Gareth Kirk, the charity’s chief executive, said it is continuing to make “great strides” in cancer prevention, detection and support.

For more information log on to www.actioncancer.org