Hayes was a man of outstanding vision and erudition

On the death of Maurice Hayes I convey my profound condolences to Joan and the family of this remarkable man.

Maurice Hayes contributed so effectively to the common good in many diverse roles not only in Northern Ireland but in the Republic of Ireland and further afield.

Letter to the editor

He was blessed with powerful gifts of intellect which he wore with unfailing modesty.

Those of us who participated in the Leadership Challenge Programme of 1990 had the great good fortune to be guided and mentored by this man of outstanding vision, values and erudition.

His insightful analysis of strategy for health and social care ensures a legacy which will endure.

Andrew Dougal OBE, Chair, Public Health Agency NI