Hospital on lockdown after woman reportedly stabbed

A hospital is on lockdown after a woman was reportedly stabbed.

The alarm was raised about the incident at Ailsa Hospital in North Ayrshire at around 10.05am on Thursday.

The woman is being treated in hospital but her condition is not known.

NHS Ayrshire and Arran have put the premises on lockdown and a police helicopter is supporting officers in the area.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "At around 10.05am on Thursday, police received a report that a woman had been attacked in the grounds of Ailsa Hospital on Dalmenington Road in Ayr.

"Emergency services are in attendance and the woman has been taken to hospital.

"Local officers, supported by a police helicopter, are carrying out a search of the area.

"Enquiries are ongoing."

Billy McClean, associate director for the health board, added: "NHS Ayrshire and Arran is aware of an incident in the grounds of Ailsa Hospital this morning.

"We are assisting Police Scotland with their investigations, and to ensure the safety of staff, patients and visitors.

"We are unable to comment any further at this time."