Hospital staff thanked for heroic actions

Three employees at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast have been praised for their life-saving actions after they came to the aid of a woman who had suffered a heart attack in the hospital car park.

Sarah Hanley, a domestic in the maternity unit, and two members of the hospital’s car park team, Jason Bruce and Simon Price, used CPR and a portable defibrillator to save the life of Christine McNeice after she suffered a cardiac arrest.

Christine, 60, had been at the hospital on November 21 visiting her husband William, who is being treated for cancer.

She collapsed as she was walking back to her car.

“She was quickly attended to by Sarah who began CPR and Simon and Jason who used a defibrillator and, according to attending doctors, saved her life,” her brother-in-law Mike explained.

Christine, from south Belfast, is recovering after undergoing cardiac surgery to have stents fitted at the Royal on Friday, November 30.

She and her family are extremely grateful that Sarah, Simon and Jason were able to perform CPR and use a defibrillator – actions which ultimately saved her life.

“Myself and my family circle would just like to express our gratitude to Sarah, Simon and Jason, who undoubtedly saved my life. Having spoken to two of them to thank them for what they did, it was their humility that shone through,” Christine said.

Praising the life-saving actions of the three employees, Belfast Health and Social Care Trust posted on Facebook: “Three members of staff at the Royal Victoria Hospital saved a woman’s life through their quick thinking and action. Not all heroes wear capes!”