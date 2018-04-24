Join in the ‘Great Big Purple Picnic’ and help raise funds for Action Mental Health

Northern Ireland’s leading mental health charity is inviting everyone to join in its first ever Northern Ireland-wide picnic event.

Action Mental Health is asking people to host a Great Big Purple Picnic to help mark Mental Health Awareness Week from 14th to 20th May and wants schools, businesses, community groups, families and friends to get their picnic hampers out and join in the fundraising fun.

The Great Big Purple Picnic is one of the many initiatives organised by AMH to help raise awareness of positive mental health and also raise vital funds to help support their work across Northern Ireland. Most of all AMH wants you to have a bit of fun while you’re doing it.

The focus for the Great Big Purple Picnic is quite simply about giving people a way to improve their knowledge of positive mental health and also a way to improve their mental wellbeing.

By hosting your very own Great Big Purple Picnic you and your guests will be actively engaging in the Five Ways to Wellbeing: connecting with those around you; being active, by choosing one of Northern Ireland’s picturesque settings to host your picnic and combining it was a nice walk; taking notice, by just taking time out to enjoy the moment; keep learning, by thinking of healthy food options for your picnic to help maintain a healthy body for a healthy mind; and by giving the funds you raise to AMH which aims to change the lives of those living with mental ill-health and promote resilience and wellbeing to future generations.

All you have to do is to choose a date, a venue - indoors or outdoors, in the garden, at home, school or work - and then invite your friends to your Great Big Purple Picnic. But don’t forget to think purple: whether it’s purple bunting, purple picnic blankets, purple wigs or purple drinks, it’s up to you!

You can download a fundraising and information pack on www.amh.org.uk or request one by emailing fundraising@amh.org.uk or by calling 028 9182 8494.