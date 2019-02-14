‘Large amount’ of prescription drugs removed says PSNI

A “large amount” of prescription drugs has been removed from RAPID drug disposal bins in Newtownabbey, the PSNI has stated.

RAPID (Remove All Prescription and Illegal Drugs) is a community-led initiative supported by the PSNI and Public Health Agency, Drug and Alcohol Coordination Team and Policing and Community Safety Partnership.

The aim of RAPID is to raise awareness of the risks and harm to individuals, to families and to communities of using and misusing drugs.

It allows residents to dispose of unwanted drugs (prescribed and/or illegal/illicit) safely.

RAPID drug disposal bins are sited at the Spar, The Diamond, in Rathcoole and the Spar, Jordanstown Road.