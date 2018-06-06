Little Eva’s cancer struggle is brought to book

Seven-year-old Eva Tomney from Keady in Co Armagh lost her cancer battle. But her aunt Tracy Hughes has produced a book inspired by Eva explaining cancer to sick children

The book is an attempt to explain the illness to children who might be going through similar treatment and was inspired by seven-year-old Eva Tomney, from Keady in Co Armagh, who died in November 2015 after enduring a heartbreaking cancer battle.

Eva’s aunt, Business Studies teacher Tracy Hughes, was inspired to write the book having been at the little girl’s side since she was diagnosed with a brain tumour in October 2012 at almost four years old.

After a 12-hour operation Eva underwent nine months of chemotherapy and radiotherapy as well as two stem cell transplants. Initially Eva rallied but doctors discovered the cancer had spread to her spine and Eva was eventually confined to a wheelchair. The little girl lost her hair and her teeth due to the toxicity of the treatment she received and Tracy’s attempts to cheer her up would become the inspiration for the book she hopes will help other children diagnosed with cancer.

“Eva was an amazing girl,” says Tracy. “She was the most bubbly and charismatic wee girl ever. Considering what she went through she endured it with a kind of dignity that was really beyond her years. Even though she didn’t want to be in hospital she never complained and just accepted that she needed to be there.”

Eva was diagnosed after suffering from seizures and loss of balance, but otherwise family and friends had believed her to be fit, healthy and always bubbly. The shock of her diagnosis was severe for all who knew and loved her.

“Tests showed that Eva had a lot of fluid behind her eyes and doctors were worried that this was indicative of a brain tumour. It was horrific when tests showed this was the case. It was an incredible shock. None of us could believe it. She was immediately transferred to the Royal Victoria Hospital and was in surgery for 12 hours while they removed the tumour. The operation had been a success but they then told us that tumours had spread throughout her brain and then her spine. The doctor told us there were too many tumours to remove without causing permanent damage.”

Little Eva battled on with real bravery, always maintaining her mischievous sense of humour and ready smile.

“She came out of ICU faster than any child. But the doctor told us this was only the start of Eva’s fight. We did everything possible to help her. We put her on a vegan diet, she got the healthiest food, no sugar, all fresh and organic, her only treat was a square of dark chocolate. After the operation she had to learn to walk again but before we knew it she was running again, she was flying.

“She was elated to get home from hospital for Christmas.”

Eva went on to have chemotherapy and radiotherapy and underwent intensive rounds of both. When Eva’s hair fell out because of the treatment Tracy immediately thought of a way to turn the traumatic event into something magical.

“She was only a wee girl and her hair was so precious. She woke up on a Sunday morning with a head full of hair. She always twiddled her hair when she had her bottle but this time when she put her hand up to her head all her hair went with it and she said to me, ‘Tracy, can you put that back in for me?’ She was so shocked. She looked at me like I was going to be able to fix this problem. I was heartbroken so I took the hair out of her hand and hid it behind my back and said, ‘Eva, your hair has gone off on an adventure’, and then she started to smile. I said, ‘Do you want me to tell you about the adventures of Eva’s hair?’ and she was happy then and wanted to know all about it.

“Eva was mischievous and loved jokes and animals. I told her ‘Hair’ was going to go about the house and wreck nanny’s kitchen, and Hair was going to go to the zoo and have ham sandwiches, and I said the penguins are going to eat her ham sandwiches and then Hair was going to go on an aeroplane and Eva was laughing and loved it. Hair then became a really important character in our house.

“I would often tell Eva more about the story before she went to sleep and she would always smile.”

Unable to find any stories dealing with childhood hair loss, Tracy and her Business Studies students at St Patrick’s Academy in Dungannon began working on a book called the Adventures of Eva’s Hair which the class made and illustrated as part of a Young Enterprise Company project.

“My students would always ask me about Eva and one day when they asked me I just started to cry. In order to lighten the mood I began to tell them about the story of Eva’s hair. The class had to come up with a product to create and sell as part of an enterprise project and some students came to me and asked if we could turn the story of Eva’s hair into a book so that they could give the story to other children suffering from cancer.

“I thought the idea was ingenious and so we went for it.

“I was so excited at the idea of Eva enjoying this story in book form and couldn’t wait to present her with a copy.”

The unique book went on to win best product in the Northern Ireland and UK categories for the Young Enterprise Company project. It made a profit of £10,000, which was divided among three charities, iCare, which provided Eva with an adaptive bicycle and bed, Fleming Fulton School in Belfast which she attended after being confined to a wheelchair, and the Northern Ireland Cancer Fund for Children.

But sadly little Eva passed away before she could enjoy the bespoke illustrated story.

“One day Eva had become very weak and was unresponsive. She wasn’t talking and it was as though all the treatment had really become too much for her wee body. We called an ambulance and I was talking away to Eva and I was telling her it was going to be OK. She wasn’t responding but I was hoping she could hear me. We were in the ambulance and the machine monitoring her heart just went to zero. The paramedic began performing CPR and I started to pray. But Eva was gone.

“We were heartbroken. Eva was a treasure. There is nothing will ever fill the void. There is nobody who will ever be just like her with her wee quirky personality. The thing that Eva loved the most in life was being outdoors and animals. She always said when she grew up she wanted to be a dog walker.

“When she was really down in hospital she would ask for a ‘smuddle’ which was a cross between a kiss and a cuddle.

“On the last night of her wake I read the story to Eva. I hadn’t told her about it previously because I’d been hoping to give her the story for Christmas. The book arrived just the day before we closed the coffin.”

After Eva’s death Tracy decided to write an amended version of the story, Eva Meets Dr Mac, and to have it professionally illustrated and published so that other children suffering from cancer would be able to understand the world of scans and chemotherapy, and what they are going through is explained in a simple and accessible way. The book follows a little girl called Eva who is diagnosed with cancer and is treated with chemotherapy and recovers.

“It’s pretty spectacular to think that Eva can have this legacy that we have a book that might explain cancer to children. I am so proud that her legacy might be able to help others and to give them a bit of hope.

“We feel Eva’s spirit is very much alive in what we are doing.”

Five per cent of proceeds from sales of the book, which is now available to buy online, will be shared between the iCare charity and Make-A-Wish Foundation, which took Eva and her brother on a trip to Disneyland Paris in April 2014.

Eva Meets Dr Mac by Tracy Hughes is available to purchase now at evasadventures.com.