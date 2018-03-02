Little Lacey laid to rest with her four siblings

A Dundonald family buried their four-year-old daughter on Friday in the same grave as four of her other siblings – all of whom died from a mystery illness.

After a lengthy stay in hospital, Lacey Pollock died on February 26 at the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children.

She is survived by parents Mark and Jamie and four brothers Kane, Zack, Ollie and Mark.

Her mother Jamie issued a heartfelt farewell on Friday just ahead of the funeral.

“Today we say goodbye to our beautiful princess,” she said on Facebook.

“Our lives will never ever be the same. Our hearts are completely broken, we love you so much Lacey.”

She went on to thank all those that have supported the family in recent days, adding that they “don’t know how we will get through today and every day after... we are just numb, totally devastated”.

The couple’s first-born child, Jordan, was the first to die from the mystery illness in 2001, aged 11 months.

The others who succumbed were Jamie-Lee, aged 13, Ellie aged six, and Lexi, who died at only nine weeks.

All five had to be fed with tubes into their stomachs, had breathing problems and could not walk or talk. However the condition even baffled experts at Great Ormond Street Children’s Hospital in London.

Jamie’s friend Kim Marshall told the News Letter the funeral was “very special” and at the same “very sombre”.

Despite the testing weather conditions, there was a “nice” turn out at Dundonald Methodist Church.

Girls dressed as Disney princesses sang Lacey’s favourite song from the series.

And Lacey’s teachers from Tor Bank School in Dundonald read a poem they had specially written for their much-loved pupil, an acrostic based on the letters of her name.

“Rev Stephen Sheerin also said that she was a special girl who touched everyone’s life and has a special place in everyone’s hearts,” Kim said.

Lacey was later buried at the family grave in Roselawn Cemetery.

“Normally they only allow four per grave but in this case the let Lacey be placed in with her brothers and sisters. It was really lovely of them.”

A poem on the order of service, also touched many hearts, Kim said.

Entitled, ‘Look for me in rainbows’ it contains the words; “Time for me to go now, I won’t say goodbye, Look for me in rainbows, way up in the sky.”

The family are building a memorial garden to their five children at their home.

Donations can be made at www.gofundme.com/aufjc5-laceys-wish

Alternatively cheques payable to Jamie Pollock may be sent to James Brown & Sons Funeral Directors, 719 Upper Newtownards Road, Dundonald, Belfast, BT4 3NU.