Muckamore Abbey scandal: Karen Bradley must act to order public inquiry, says DUP MP

A DUP MP has urged the secretary of state to consider ordering a full public inquiry into abuse allegations at a Northern Ireland hospital for patients with severe mental health and learning disabilities.

East Belfast MP Gavin Robinson, whose role in helping reveal the scale of the alleged abuse at Muckamore Abbey Hospital in Co Antrim has been hailed as “crucial” by the father of a patient, said he raised the issue of a public inquiry with senior civil servants at the Department of Health.

He was informed, however, that only an elected minister can take the decision to order a full public inquiry.

In the absence of a devolved administration at Stormont, Mr Robinson has now called on Northern Ireland Secretary Karen Bradley to step in.

A criminal investigation into Muckamore Abbey in Co Antrim has been ongoing for some time.

Police are understood to be in the process of reviewing thousands of hours of CCTV footage from the facility, some of which shows patients being mistreated by staff – including incidents of violence.

A ‘serious adverse incident’ report commissioned by the Belfast Trust found a culture of tolerating harm. At least 13 members of staff have been suspended by the trust.

There have been calls from patients’ families for a full public inquiry, which have been publicly backed by the DUP, Sinn Fein and the SDLP.

Speaking to the News Letter yesterday, Mr Robinson said: “When I raised with them (senior Department of Health officials) the issue of a public inquiry, they were quite clear that the Inquiries Act requires the decision to be made by a minister.

“To my mind that leaves it at the door of the secretary of state for Northern Ireland, who should be encouraged to consider the (serious adverse incident) report, engage with the Department of Health and the families, and consider a public inquiry most seriously.”

Last night, Richard Pengelly, permanent secretary at the Department of Health, met with and apologised to families at Muckamore Abbey Hospital.

He said arrangements would be made to “resettle” patients living at Muckamore within a year, with the hospital returning to “being a hospital providing acute care, and not simply a residential facility”.

Mr Pengelly also stressed that he has “not ruled out any option” when pressed by families on a public inquiry.