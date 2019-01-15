'My boyfriend and I were both diagnosed with MS at 25, but have had very different experiences with the NHS’

Shauna Toal was told she would have to wait a year to see a neurologist, but her boyfriend was seen after a few days.

Shauna Toal had a completely different experience with her local hospital compared to her boyfriends after both were diagnosed with MS.

Shauna was told she would have to wait a year before she could see a neurologist

Shauna Toal and her boyfriend, Andrew, were both diagnosed with multiple sclerosis last year at the age of 25 – but their experiences of accessing treatment have been quite different despite living in the same city.

“I started feeling not quite right In August 2017,” Shauna, from Belfast, said.

“I’d fallen randomly and had a burning sensation in my legs. I was out working with other social workers and just randomly falling a few more times.

"That’s when I realised something wasn’t right but I just put it to the back of my mind.”

Shauna’s local GP surgery had three locum GPs working there at the time, one of whom said it was just a pulled muscle and to keep working and it would go away.

“I was telling him I wasn’t feeling the pain of a pulled muscle, I didn’t know what it was.”

Three trips to A&E followed but doctors at the hospital were still unable to ascertain the problem. It was only when Shauna became aware of MS after it appeared in a storyline in the Channel 4 soap opera Hollyoaks – when she noticed her symptoms were similar to Nancy Osborne’s in the show: numbness in her legs causing falls and problems with her eyesight – that she went to see her regular doctor who told her the likely cause of her problems.

“He said he couldn’t diagnose me [MS can only be diagnosed by a neurologist] but that he was 99.9 per cent sure it was MS.”

Shauna was told she would have to wait a year before she could see a neurologist – the only person who can officially diagnosis MS. (

However, Shauna was told to wait a year for an appointment with a neurologist which made her feel both frustrated and angry, largely because of Andrew’s situation.

He had been diagnosed within three days of going to Belfast’s Royal Hospital and began treatment for his MS within a week.

Shauna said: “I was just getting more and more annoyed phoning up only to be told the waiting list to see the neurologist was getting longer by the week, and that there was more urgent appointments coming through before me.”

Losing sensation

By this time, Shauna was starting to lose sensation in her hands and legs as well as further problems with her eyesight, which only made her more angry that her wait to see a consultant continued.

“I was going to go private but was told there was no point as although I could see a neurologist privately, I’d still have to wait on the NHS for the medication.”

Shauna puts the difference in how she and Andrew were treated for their MS down to the luck of the draw: she had been going to a different hospital, the Mater Hospital, which does not have a neurology department.

When she was finally diagnosed there was one overwhelming feeling: relief. “I was just relived they finally diagnosed me, because I was never sure what exactly was wrong.

If it wasn’t MS what could it be? Now it’s just dealing with it, taking a step back at work when I need to because before I was just working myself to the ground.

Now I know I need to relax at times.

“As a social worker I’m out driving a lot, but some days I won’t if I feel my legs are too tired.”

Further wait

Shauna faces a further wait for her medication – she needs to go for another MRI and blood tests before doctors decide what drugs to offer her.

“It’s the waiting that gets to you, but I think when I finally get seen in a few weeks I’ll be ok.”

She puts the delays in getting diagnosed in the first place down to awareness.

“Some of the locum GPs in my surgery didn’t have a clue. They were very dismissive lots of times.”

For now though, both Andrew and Shauna are “cracking on” with day to day life and continuing to work while avoiding researching too much what other people are saying online about MS.

Shauna said: “There are all different horror stories out there and I think that would mess with your mental health as well, so I’m just trying to be positive every day.”



This story was first published in i News