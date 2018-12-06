N.I. life expectancy, suicide and obesity rates revealed

The Department of Health has published health statistics which include life expectancy, suicide and obesity rates for Northern Ireland.

The life expectancy in Northern Ireland for 2015/17 was 78.5 years and 82.3 years for males and females respectively.

The adult obesity rate in Northern Ireland for 2015/17 was 27 per cent of the population.

The suicide rate for Northern Ireland was 16.5 deaths per 100,000 people.

A more detailed overview of the health in your area can be found at Public health NI fact sheet 2018.

If you are affected by any of the issues raised in this story contact Lifeline on 0808 808 8000 or visit their website or contact the Samaritans on 116 123 (UK) or visit their website.