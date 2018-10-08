Neurology patients and staff invited to engage with inquiry

Patients, former patients, relatives of patients and health care workers who’ve had experience of neurology services in the Greater Belfast area before or since 2008 up until June 2018 are being invited to engage with the Independent Neurology Inquiry.

The inquiry will look at the recall of neurology patients by the Belfast Health and Social Care Trust, and include an expert review of the records of all patients or former patients of Dr Michael Watt, who have died over the past ten years.

“Whilst this is not a statutory inquiry we have been determined to interpret our remit in a manner which takes into account the voices of patients and others who have had experience of neurology services within the Greater Belfast area,” said inquiry chairman, Mr Brett Lockhart QC.

“At the very outset of our appointment I made it clear that we would examine the most appropriate mechanism for engaging with the important voice of patients and core users of the neurology services.

“We want this to be a meaningful process. We are resolved to working our way through the evidence presented to us as expeditiously as possible over the coming months.”

The public consultation process opened today and will run until December 7.

Questionnaires are available from the inquiry website, the Neurological Charities Alliance and local MLA offices.

For more information check out the inquiry website – www.neurologyinquiry.org.uk – or call 0300 200 7829.