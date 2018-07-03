NI woman to tell Labour: We need change on abortion now

A woman from Northern Ireland who travelled to England for an abortion will today tell members of the shadow Cabinet that “women need change” when it comes to the restrictive abortion laws here.

In 2013, Sarah Ewart travelled for an abortion after her foetus was diagnosed with a fatal abnormality.

She later launched a legal bid to have the abortion laws in Northern Ireland liberalised.

Speaking ahead of a meeting in London alongside campaigners from Amnesty International with members of Labour’s shadow Cabinet in Westminster, due to take place later today, she said: “My message is simple; women need change. We don’t want excuses about abortion being a devolved issue – the UK government is ultimately responsible for ensuring change happens.

“Listen to our experiences and stop making us wait for reform.”