'No foul play' after baby found dead on beach

Gardai investigating the discovery of a dead newborn baby girl partly buried on a beach in Ireland have ruled out foul play.

A local volunteer cleaning the area found the body on Balbriggan strand, Co Dublin, at around 10am on Saturday.

The authorities said they are concerned for the welfare of the mother and have appealed for her to come forward.

A Garda statement said: "A post-mortem examination completed today, 16th December 2018, established that the child was a full-term baby girl.

"It was also determined there was no foul play involved in the death of the child."

The body was removed from the beach on Saturday.

Gardai appealed for anyone with information to contact them.