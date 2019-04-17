Nominate your club for chance to win £4K prize in Lidl's Sport for Good programme

Lidl NI have launched an exciting new initiative, Sport for Good, after worrying statistics revealed more than one in four young people struggle with their mental health.

European gold gymnast Rhys McClenaghan, four-time Paralympic gold swimmer Bethany Firth and MMA gold medallist and Jiu Jitsu champion Leah McCourt joined Lidl NI to help power a new generation of champions as part of its healthy new initiative.

Rhys McClenaghan, Conor Boyle, Regional Director for Lidl NI, Leo Cullen, Ellie McGuigan, Leah McCourt and Bethany Firth visited the Lidl Connswater store to launch the programme.



The launch of the new scheme comes after taking part in sport has been shown to have both physical and mental benefits for children; improving social skills, self-esteem, body confidence and the ability to deal with peer pressure.



The new Sport for Good programme is designed to encourage and support young people to make the most of the physical and mental benefits of sport participation.

Hundreds of sporting clubs and organisations will be in with a chance to win brand new training accessories as well as £4,000 for essential equipment.

In total, the Lidl Community Works Sport for Good programme will invest £160,000 into 38 winning local clubs. With one winning club per store, Lidl NI encourages shoppers to nominate their favourite youth sports club online using a 10-digit code from any Lidl receipt before Thursday May 30, 2019.

The Sport for Good initiative forms part of Lidl NI’s longstanding ‘Community Works’ programme which first launched in 2014. It has engaged with over 750 community groups to date and last year raised more than £420,000 for local charities and community groups, including its National charity partner NSPCC Northern Ireland.

Welcoming the initiative, mixed martial arts champion Leah McCourt, said: “Participating in sport is incredibly important for emotional and physical health. It can build confidence, leadership and social skills. Youth sporting clubs are vitally important for community life and I would encourage everyone to get behind the Sport for Good programme to give more young people the chance to experience the benefits.”

Conor Boyle, Regional Director for Lidl Northern Ireland, said: “Our mission is to encourage young people to make the most of the physical and mental benefits when taking part in sports. ''We’re honoured to be joined by three inspiring athletes to launch this significant initiative today which can help change and shape the lives of the younger generation. We would like to take this opportunity to encourage our customers to get involved and nominate their favourite club online using their Lidl receipt.”

To nominate a youth local youth club in your area, visit the dedicated Community Works page at: lidl-ni.co.uk/en/lidl-community-works.htm before the closing date of Thursday, May 30, 2019.