Northern Ireland health system can’t cope with demand: Audit Office report

The health system in Northern Ireland “simply cannot cope” with demand, a damning audit office report has found.

The Audit Office said demand “significantly” exceeds the capacity of the five health and social care trusts, resulting in long waiting lists.

The report also found that, despite making its waiting list targets easier to hit in 2016, the trusts are still falling short for emergency care, cancer treatment and routine operations.

And despite pushing through a series of “efficiency savings” across the health and social care budget, and the injection of an extra £173 million over two years, the trusts have run up a deficit of £18 million.

Auditor General Kieran Donnelly said the system needs to be reformed urgently.

“It is clear from the results of my audit work that the health and social care system, as currently configured, is simply unable to cope with the demands being placed on it,” he said.

“Consequently, far too many patients endured unacceptably long waiting times for treatment.

“My report makes the urgency of the reform agenda clear and emphasises the need for long-term financial planning in the health sector.”

This follows a similar warning from the Royal College of Surgeons. The health body’s Northern Ireland director Mark Taylor, speaking after the publication of the latest hospital waiting times, said: “We can’t go on like this – with health here operating on single year budgets and barely enough money to keep its head above water.”

The latest set of hospital waiting times, published at the end of last month, showed that nearly 20,000 people in Northern Ireland had been waiting more than an entire year for inpatient treatment.

In England, with a population of around 55 million, the equivalent figure is just 3,156.

The audit office report warns that, if the health and social care system continues on the current model, there simply won’t be enough cash to pay for it.

“As the health and social care system faces mounting pressures and rising demand for care, the costs of maintaining existing service models are increasing at a pace which cannot be sustained within available budgets,” Mr Donnelly said.

SDLP health spokesperson Mark H Durkan said: “The system is not merely at breaking point, it is broken, and unable to meet the needs of the people. The findings of this report are reflective of the systemic failures of previous Executives and years of disastrous workforce planning.”

He added: “Common sense solutions were not given due consideration by previous governments. Their failure to implement anything of the sort is nothing short of neglect. As a result, a health system that was previously teetering on the brink is now falling off a cliff edge.”

UUP health spokesperson Roy Beggs said: “The health system cannot continue without change. Civil servants are reticent about making political decisions. Significant, long-term decisions are needed and in the absence of a health minister – a position vacated by Sinn Fein’s Michelle O’Neill of course – in order to make these changes a direct rule minister needs to be in place.”

A DUP spokesperson said: “Transformation of our health service is needed. The DUP appointed Prof Bengoa and the expert panel, and are determined to see their report fully implemented.”

Sinn Fein MLA Colm Gildernew said: “In order to deliver a health and social care system that will achieve better outcomes for people a strategic approach to transformation, as set out by former minister for health Michelle O’Neill. in the Delivering Together plan, is needed.”