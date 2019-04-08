Northern Ireland ‘lagging behind’ on bowel cancer screening

The Department of Health in Northern Ireland is being urged to replace the bowel cancer screening test currently used in the Province.

Bowel Cancer UK says Northern Ireland is the only part of the UK not to have committed to using what it calls the “new, more accurate” Faecal Immunochemical Test (FIT).

Getting your symptoms checked is crucial

The charity also urged the department here to lower the screening age for bowel cancer to 50 like the remainder of the UK.

Bowel cancer is the second biggest cancer killer in NI with around 400 people dying from the disease every year.

Deborah Alsina MBE, chief executive of Bowel Cancer UK, said: “Northern Ireland is seriously lagging behind the rest of the UK for bowel cancer screening, which is clearly unacceptable. They are the only nation not to have committed to replace the current screening test nor pledge to lower the screening age to 50. FIT is a game changer for bowel cancer screening and has the potential to save many lives.

“We look forward to working supportively with the Northern Ireland government and other health bodies to ensure successful development and implementation of these important life-saving initiatives.”

Ms Alsina said the benefits of FIT are well established.

She said: “The test has been proven to be significantly more accurate, with the potential to detect more cancers and four times as many adenomas. It is also much easier to complete than the current screening test as only one sample is needed, instead of three.

“Pilots have also shown to increase uptake by around 10%, and most importantly in those that have previously ignored the test and people living in deprived areas.”

Scotland introduced FIT in 2017, with Wales rolling the new screening test and England to follow this month.

Currently in Northern Ireland if you’re registered with a GP and aged 60-74, you will receive a Faecal Occult Blood Test (FOBT) in the post every two years.

Using the cardboard sticks provided, you will be asked to provide two small samples of poo on to a special screening card. You will need to do this three times over a 10-day period. The test looks for hidden blood in your poo, which could be an early sign of bowel cancer.