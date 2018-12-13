Panto stars spread festive cheer at children’s hospital

There was magic in the air at the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children today as young patients got a big Christmas surprise.

Cast members from the Grand Opera House’s pantomime Jack and the Beanstalk visited the hospital dressed in character to spread some Christmas cheer to brave youngsters, thanks to show sponsor Dale Farm.

Star of Grand Opera House pantomime Jack and the Beanstalk, May McFettridge (Dame May Trot) is pictured with young RBHSC patient Amelia Brady from north Belfast.

The stars, including the iconic May McFettridge, took time out of rehearsals to drop into wards, chatting to the children who will likely be in hospital over Christmas, and to pose for photos with the hardworking teams of doctors and nurses.

Presents for the children were donated by Dale Farm along with lots of ice cream.

Speaking about the visit, Play Specialist at the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children Jenne McDonald said: “Christmas can be a tough time of year for our little patients and their families who are facing the prospect of spending the holidays in hospital. Today’s visit spread magic across the wards and really made everyone’s day. I would like to take this opportunity to thank Dale Farm and everyone involved for organising this visit.”

Following the visit, May McFettridge, who plays Dame May Trot, now in her 29th year in pantomime said: “I can’t imagine how hard it must be for children and their families who will spend Christmas in hospital and we hope our visit today made them smile and brightened their day. Visiting the hospital was such a humbling experience, seeing the great work of the staff as well as the bravery of the kids and their parents. Please, if you can support this wonderful hospital, don’t forget to donate this Christmas!”

Caroline Martin, Head of Corporate Marketing, Dale Farm also spoke of the visit, saying: “We are delighted to be here today, helping to make Christmas extra special for the young patients and their families attending the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children. It was clear to see the wonderful staff here go to great lengths to ensure children receive the best care possible, and every effort is made to ensure Christmas is truly magical for those young people who unfortunately won’t get to go home for the special day. We are privileged to have played a small part in this.”

To donate to the hospital’s work this Christmas visit http://www.helpinghandrbhsc.co.uk/help-us