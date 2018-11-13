Players from Northern Ireland and Republic of Ireland in joint Dublin hospital visit
The palyers visited Ireland’s largest children’s hospital
The vist to Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital Crumlin, was to encourage young people who have cancer and to highlight the work of medical and caring staff who help to fight the disease.
1. Players from Northern Ireland and Republic of Ireland in joint hospital visit
The four international footballers also sought to use the visit to showcase the work of Cancer Fund for Children, an all-Ireland charity which supports children and young people diagnosed with cancer, and their families, following a diagnosis. Cancer Fund for Children plan to build a new therapeutic short break centre in Connacht for families across Ireland affected by childhood cancer - similar to their existing Daisy Lodge in Northern Ireland.'Northern Ireland's Steven Davis and Jonny Evans with Republic of Ireland's Shane Duffy visited 15 year old Callum Friel
2. Players from Northern Ireland and Republic of Ireland in joint hospital visit
Northern Ireland's Jonny Evans and Steven Davis were joined by the Republic of Ireland's Shane Duffy and David Meyler in touring the ward. The four internationals spent time speaking to children and staff talking about their football careers and hearing individual stories.''Northern Ireland's Steven Davis and Jonny Evans with Republic of Ireland's Shane Duffy visited Tom Walsh, Sophie Walsh and Cathal Tobin
3. Players from Northern Ireland and Republic of Ireland in joint hospital visit
Dr Cormac Owens, Consultant Paediatric Oncologist at Our Lady's Children's Hospital, Crumlin (OLCHC) said: 'We were extremely proud to welcome the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland soccer international players to OLCHC Children's Cancer Ward. The children and families had a fantastic day getting autographs and photos of their sporting heroes and enjoyed talking to them about their fitness regime. OLCHC works in collaboration with Cancer Fund for Children which provides complimentary therapeutic short breaks for its families attending the Cancer Unit at OLCHC and we look forward to the construction of new facility in Connacht which will provide short breaks for families both North and South.'Northern Ireland's Steven Davis and Republic of Ireland's David Meyler visited Fionn McKenna
4. Players from Northern Ireland and Republic of Ireland in joint hospital visit
Northern Ireland captain, Steven Davis, said: 'It was great to take some time out of training this week to visit this hospital and to meet the remarkable kids and the incredible staff who work here. The Northern Ireland team has supported the work of Cancer Fund for Children since EURO 2016 and it was excellent to see how that charity helps kids and families across the island of Ireland. It was also great to be with Shane and David to show that no matter what team we play for, everyone is together in the fight to help kids beat this disease. 'Northern Ireland's Steven Davis and Republic of Ireland's David Meyler visited Fionn McKenna