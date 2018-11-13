Players from Northern Ireland and Republic of Ireland in joint Dublin hospital visit

4. Players from Northern Ireland and Republic of Ireland in joint hospital visit

Northern Ireland captain, Steven Davis, said: 'It was great to take some time out of training this week to visit this hospital and to meet the remarkable kids and the incredible staff who work here. The Northern Ireland team has supported the work of Cancer Fund for Children since EURO 2016 and it was excellent to see how that charity helps kids and families across the island of Ireland. It was also great to be with Shane and David to show that no matter what team we play for, everyone is together in the fight to help kids beat this disease. 'Northern Ireland's Steven Davis and Republic of Ireland's David Meyler visited Fionn McKenna

�William Cherry / Presseye

