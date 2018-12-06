Police step up patrols in Carrick after grave thefts

Police will be stepping up patrols following a spate of thefts from Victoria Cemetery in Carrick.

Twenty items have been stolen from graves in recent weeks.

The model car that was stolen from a grave at Victoria Cemetery in Carrick.

One of the most recent was a model car which was taken earlier this week.

Inspector Trevor Atkinson said: “We received a report from a member of the public that an item had been stolen from the grave of a family member in the Victoria road area of the town between 10.30am on Sunday morning and 2.30pm on Monday afternoon.

“We will be increasing patrols in the area and I would appeal to anyone who has information about this incident to get in touch with police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 763 of 3/12/18.

“If anyone else has experienced a similar type of theft in this area, we would encourage them to make a report to us.”