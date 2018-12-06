Police step up patrols in Carrick after grave thefts

The PSNI has been investigating 'exploitation and criminality affecting the Roma community' since August
The PSNI has been investigating 'exploitation and criminality affecting the Roma community' since August

Police will be stepping up patrols following a spate of thefts from Victoria Cemetery in Carrick.

Twenty items have been stolen from graves in recent weeks.

The model car that was stolen from a grave at Victoria Cemetery in Carrick.

The model car that was stolen from a grave at Victoria Cemetery in Carrick.

One of the most recent was a model car which was taken earlier this week.

Inspector Trevor Atkinson said: “We received a report from a member of the public that an item had been stolen from the grave of a family member in the Victoria road area of the town between 10.30am on Sunday morning and 2.30pm on Monday afternoon.

“We will be increasing patrols in the area and I would appeal to anyone who has information about this incident to get in touch with police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 763 of 3/12/18.

“If anyone else has experienced a similar type of theft in this area, we would encourage them to make a report to us.”