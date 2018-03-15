Producer of film on homosexuality defends it from SF criticism

Organisers behind the showing of film on homosexuality at Ballynahinch Baptist Church have defended it from Sinn Fein criticism.

The documentary ‘Voices of the Silenced’, which recently caused national headlines when a London cinema cancelled its premiere, was shown at the church on Tuesday night.

South Down Sinn Fein MLA Emma Rogan said she attended a protest outside the church.

Afterwards she released a statement saying “conversion therapies” should be banned, and that there is “nothing wrong with being gay, lesbian, bisexual or transgender”.

But Hillsborough man Dr Mike Davidson, who produced the film and says his own sexuality has changed, said it “does not offer any information about how to ‘cure homosexuality’”.

Ms Rogan had either not seen it or was falsifying its content, he said.

Senior Pastor Rodney Stout said he chatted with protestors and that the film was not as controversial as some suggested.

He added: “It is a well-made documentary that covers the personal stories of 15 people from various countries who felt that a homosexual lifestyle wasn’t for them.”