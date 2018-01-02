Public health warning after ‘Aussie flu’ claims Irish lives

Health officials are urging people in Northern Ireland to get vaccinated against flu after a number of deaths linked to an outbreak of the virus.

The Public Health Agency said getting the vaccine is the “single most important thing” anyone can do to protect against the virus – particularly an Australian strain which is reported to have claimed up to ten lives in the Republic in recent weeks.

Australian experience showed older people more susceptible

The H3N2 virus was blamed for one of Australia’s worst ever flu outbreaks last year.

All those eligible for the free vaccination – including young children, the over-65s and pregnant women – have been urged to contact their GP.

Dr Lorraine Doherty of the PHA: “Everyone who is eligible to be vaccinated against flu should see it as a positive step in protecting their health and the health of others around them. It will also help reduce the burden on our health service during an already busy time of year. All Trusts here make flu vaccine available to healthcare workers.

“Getting the free flu vaccine is the single most important thing you can do to help protect yourself against flu. With high levels of flu activity in Australia during their winter, and the potential for similar here, it is more important than ever that everyone who is eligible gets vaccinated.”

The flu virus is spread through the air when people cough or sneeze without covering their nose and mouth.

Dr Doherty said pre-school children aged two and over and primary school children should get the vaccine.

“It will not only help to protect them from flu, but also those they come into contact with,” she said.

“The Australian experience showed that older people were more susceptible to the A(H3N2) strain of virus, so with families spending a lot of time together at this time of year, getting kids vaccinated can help reduce the spread of flu to older people.

“If you have a child who is eligible for vaccination but hasn’t yet received it, contact your GP and make an appointment,” the PHA’s assistant director of public health (health protection) added.

As it takes around two weeks following vaccination to develop maximum protection against flu, those requiring the vaccine have been urged to act immediately.

The flu vaccination programme is part of the ‘Stay Well this Winter’ campaign operated by both the PHA and the Health and Social Care Board.

Further information is available at www.nidirect.gov.uk/stay-well.