Residents told not to attend hospital unless seriously ill

The Northern Health and Social Care Trust has issued an appeal for people not to attend the Emergency Department at Antrim Area Hospital if their complaint is not urgent.

A spokesperson for the Trust said: “There are currently 76 people waiting in the Emergency Department at Antrim Area Hospital, with 27 arriving in the last hour.

“There are 15 very sick people being cared for in the ED while they wait for a bed to become available in a hospital ward.

“Please do not attend ED unless you are seriously ill or injured and need to be treated immediately.

“Those attending are assessed by a triage nurse within 15 minutes of arriving and then seen in order of clinical priority. If your complaint isn’t urgent or life threatening, please consider using other services https://bit.ly/23KOZma.

“Our staff are working very hard and we thank them for all their efforts.”