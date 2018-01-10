Rise in waiting times for first cancer treatment

The number of people waiting over two months for cancer treatment has risen, figures published by the Department of Health show.

The target set for the department is for 95% of patients given an urgent referral for suspected cancer to begin their treatment within 62 days.

The figures released on Wednesday show that, in September 2017, only 62% of the 368 patients who started their first treatment following an urgent referral did so within the two-month target period.

In July, the figure was 64.1% (205 out of 320 patients).

Alliance health spokesperson Paula Bradshaw said the figures are “evidence of the very real human cost of administrative and political failure”.

She added: “Without focusing on proper resourcing and transformation of services, alongside a comprehensive cancer strategy, we will not see this changed.”