Rory McIlroy Tees Off New £8.2m Outpatients Department at Ulster Independent Clinic

Fresh from his Ryder Cup success, Rory McIlroy joined staff at the Ulster Independent Clinic in Belfast to officially open its new Outpatient Department which represents an ambitious £8.2m expansion of the private healthcare facility.

The investment has included the construction of a new three-storey extension to the existing main hospital site, the upgrade of the adjacent x-ray department facilities and the addition of a new endoscopy theatre ensuring the Clinic can continue to offer the best patient care possible.