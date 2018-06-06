Social workers persevering despite threats and violence

Social workers across Northern Ireland are persevering in their jobs, despite being subjected to intimidation, threats and violence, a new report has revealed.

The British Association of Social Workers (BASW) Northern Ireland’s ‘Insult and Injury’ document presents the results of a survey that was open to all social workers here.

More than 200 local social workers responded to the online questionnaire, with 86 per cent saying they have experienced intimidation.

Some 75 per cent said they have received threats, and 50 per cent have been subjected to violence.

Carolyn Ewart, BASW Northern Ireland Country Manager, said: “In supporting some of the most vulnerable people in society, social workers all too frequently become targets for abuse and violence. Our research details the scale of threats and violence experienced by social workers, which includes physical attacks and threats to kill.”

According to BASW Northern Ireland, there is a “culture of perseverance” among social workers here, with “few taking time off work as a result of threats, intimidation or violence they have experienced, often despite staff receiving insufficient support from employers.”

“In some instances, this appears to be the result of professional resilience,” Ms Ewart continued. “However, in many cases social workers have described feeling a pressure to continue under the perception that threats, intimidation and violence are an unavoidable part of the job. This should not be the case and keeping staff safe requires a cultural shift.”

As well as detailing the types of incidents encountered by social workers and exploring the associated impacts, the report presents a series of recommendations for employers, aimed at improving social workers’ safety. These include providing social workers with mandatory skills training for dealing with potentially violent or dangerous situations, improving security features of workplaces, and enabling social workers to undertake home visits in pairs or facilitating office-based contact with service users.

For many employers there is also a clear need to improve support for staff who have experienced intimidation, threats or violence.

“Our recommendations are a first step towards addressing the dangers faced by social workers. If significant progress is to be made, social work employers in all sectors must demonstrate leadership by prioritising protection of their staff. Doing so will take us closer to the ideal scenario in which social workers can improve the wellbeing of service users, while suffering no ill-effect to their own,” Ms Ewart added.