Staff at Dunmurry Manor ‘under attack’

Staff at Dunmurry Manor have come under “serious and sustained attack” since the publication of a damning report, it has been claimed.

The company who runs the under fire care home for dementia patients said the latest incident occured today when the PSNI were called to an incident around lunchtime when staff felt intimidated by a number of people arriving in cars at the home.

Runwood Homes has said individuals have being threatened with rape, shooting and death on social media, a care assistant was attacked with a bottle while leaving the building last weekend and staff have been jeered at in the street, spat on or verbally attacked.

The care home owners said one of its nurse, who had windows at her home smashed during the investigation into the home, has now had her car damaged and a tyre slashed.

They have pointed out that the staff coming under attack did not work at Dunmurry Manor when the historic incidents occured.

A spokesperson for Runwood Homes said: “It is with great sadness and concern we confirm this is just the latest in a series of incidents involving care staff working at Dunmurry Manor, who have come under serious and sustained attack since the publication of the COPNI report on June 12. The PSNI has been informed about these incidents and is currently looking into them.

“They are happening despite the fact the current staff team – with just a few exceptions – didn’t even work at Dunmurry when the historic cases occurred and the home has passed all inspections undergone over the past 15 months.”

Runwood Homes said it had referred a number of former members of staff to regulatory bodies for investigation.

“Our highest priority now is to continue to provide a safe and calm environment so that our residents can enjoy the highest standard of care carried out by staff who do not feel frightened or intimidated.”

They paid tribute to staff for their “consummate professionalism” in very difficult circumstances.