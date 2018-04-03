Thank you to the South West Acute Hospital for its care

In considerable pain, I reported to the A&E department of the South West Acute Hospital on Sunday morning, March 25, at around 11.30 am.

I was attended by a nurse within 15 minutes and by a doctor within an hour.

By 2pm I had been X-rayed and given an ECG test.

A CT scan on Monday revealed the cause of my discomfort. I spent four nights in a clean, warm and comfortable private room with spacious bathroom, television and reliable wi-fi connection.

I was discharged with good advice in time to enjoy Easter with my family.

I would like to express my gratitude to the cheerful and hard-working team responsible for my care on Ward 9.

The people of Fermanagh and Tyrone are fortunate to have a marvellous, modern hospital run by such dedicated professionals.

Maurice Neill, Bangor