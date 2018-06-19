Delays by Department of Health officials in completing paperwork for the import of medicinal cannabis could cost the life of a Newtownards girl, her mother says.

Six-year-old Sophie Gibson has not eaten in four days and currently suffers 60-80 seizures a day.

Sophie Gibson from Newtownards, who suffers from a rare genetic condition which causes a high volume of seizures. Her mother Danielle Davis is pressing the department of health to give her permission to import medicinal cannabis to treat the condition.

Danielle Davis took her daughter to Holland in April to start medical treatment for her rare condition, Dravet syndrome, which causes epileptic type seizures.

“When she started the medication in Holland it was amazing,” Danielle said. “We were able to take her to the park, build sand castles and play football. That may not sound like much but normally the excitement would trigger a seizure.”

Since returning to Northern Ireland without medication she seriously relapsed.

Danielle says they have been providing information to DOH officials for almost four months for a domestic possession licence, after which they apply to the Home Office for an import licence.

“We need them to tell us if they are going to grant us a licence or not. The next seizure could kill Sophia.” she said.

The DOH responded that the Home Office announced plans on Monday for an expert panel of clinicians to advise on individual applications for medicinal cannabis use.

“The Department of Health will be liaising with the Home Office on the out workings of this new process,” it said.

“Northern Ireland’s Chief Medical Officer Dr Michael McBride is consulting with colleagues in Great Britain on the best way forward,”

