The sort of people who might want a role in abortion here

The biggest abortion provider in America, Planned Parenthood, put out a tweet from their Pennsylvania office on March 27 2018:

“We need a Disney princess who’s had an abortion, who’s pro choice and who’s trans.”

Letters to Editor

The American conservative website the Daily Wire made this comment on the tweet:

“Female empowerment is to be achieved by signalling young girls that your pursuits outweigh the right to life of another, that killing your own unborn child is not an unholy fatal fact, but a worthy and commendable feminist sacrament.”

If abortion ever comes into Ireland, North or South, Planned Parenthood are the sort of people who will want to be given charge of our young girls and women.

Dr Owen Gallagher, Glenavy, Co Antrim