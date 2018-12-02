Tributes paid to tragic youngster Caoilte Fitzsimons who 'gained her angel wings'

Tributes have poured in online after the passing of five-year-old Caoilte Fitzsimons.

News of the little girl's passing was announced by her mother, Fiona Fitzsimons.

"My beautiful baby girl went home with the angels this morning," she wrote on social media.

"We are devastated my whole world, don't know how I'm going to live, my life is so empty but my heart is so full of the love & joy that she give me my world will never be the same...

"We are so blessed to have her in our lives she was our everything."

Messages of support to the Fitzsimons family - from north Belfast - included: "God rest you beautiful Angel xx", "Thoughts are with all the family and friends of young Caoilte…", and "Heartbroken to read this little angel finally got her wings. Fly high Caoilte Fitzsimons xoxo thoughts are with her family and friends".

Little Caoilte was put on drug Nusinersen in 2017 which saw her move for the first time.

Some years ago when Caoilte's Campaign was launched her mum Fiona explained her daughters suffering from "spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 1" which she explained was "the most severe of its form and an incurable life limiting disease which has resulted in weak muscles, severe respiratory problems and the inability to sit upright unaided".