Trust takes over home closed by private firm

A Northern Ireland health trust is to take over a private nursing home that its owners say had to be closed due to their inability to recruit enough “skilled and experienced” nurses.

The Western trust say they are stepping in to re-open Drumclay care home because of a shortage of dementia care in the Co Fermanagh area.

The closure of Drumclay, in December, was the second care home closure in Enniskillen in recent years.

Ashbrooke care home was closed down by regulators in 2017 after an unannounced inspection found failings so bad there was a “risk to life” of residents.

But, following the two care home closures, the Western trust say dementia care home provision in Fermanagh now needs “immediate attention”.

The trust has now announced that it has taken on a twelve month lease of Drumclay Nursing Home.

Dr Bob Brown, the Western trust’s director of nursing, said the intention is to re-open the home as soon as possible.

“I am very pleased that the first step in this process has been to take on the lease for Drumclay Nursing Home in Enniskillen,” he said.

“Our intention is to put in place a workforce plan to develop a service model there for older people as soon as is possible and whenever this service is underway, we will be working with partners to undertake a longer term piece of work to develop a strategic plan for all care home provision in Fermanagh and West Tyrone.”

The Trust said it came to the decision to take over the closed home through an “engagement” process it calls “Pathfinder”.

Kieran Downey, deputy chief executive, said: “We have just completed a most extensive phase of engagement right across the communities of Fermanagh and West Tyrone and witnessed very open and honest conversations with over 2,000 people.”

He added: “It is important that we now turn what we have heard into action. As a starting point, dementia care and in particular the lack of dementia care beds in Fermanagh at present has been very prominent.”