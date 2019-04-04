Ulster woman tells how acting ‘FAST’ can make a difference with stroke

I feel I have been involved in a miracle thanks to my husband’s fast action,” says south Belfast woman Lynda Stothers, 61, who survived a stroke in October last year thanks to her husband’s quick thinking.

Lynda was at home one Friday evening when she started to feel unwell. She was clearing up some dishes when she started to stumble and lose balance. Lynda was experiencing some of the common FAST signs – the symptom checklist outlined by the Public Health Agency - her face drooped on one side, her speech became slurred and she lost co-ordination and power in her limbs.

The FAST test urges people to check the person’s (F)ace for signs of drooping, to check (A)rm movement and (S)peech and finally to act in quick (T)ime if these symptoms are present.

Lynda explains: “I really didn’t realise how sick I was. My husband Jim noticed that I was stumbling against the wall. He knew that my speech wasn’t normal and got me into a chair and called an ambulance. I kept saying, ‘I can walk’, but I didn’t realise my speech was slurred. Sadly Jim’s mum had a massive stroke so Jim knew the FAST signs and acted quickly. I am so fortunate that he was with me and knew what to do.”

An ambulance arrived a short time later and the paramedic did the FAST test. Lynda’s speech was still slurred, her face was distorted on the lefthandside and she struggled to lift her left arm and leg so she was transported to the Royal Victoria Hospital. Lynda was having an ischaemic stroke – a brain attack caused by a clot blocking off a vital blood supply to the brain.

Lynda had thrombectomy treatment - a highly specialist surgery were the clot is removed from the brain. Only a small proportion of strokes are eligible for thrombectomy but it can have a big impact on reducing disability after a stroke.

Lynda said: “I am so grateful for the amazing staff at the Royal Victoria Hospital stroke unit who saved my life. It was a bizarre experience. I remember the consultant explaining what would happen and asking me to stay very still. I can remember feeling and hearing the clot being sucked away. I spent just five days in hospital and although I still have some problems with concentration and fatigue, physically I have recovered really well and I’m very grateful. I am quite certain that it was Jim’s FAST action and the fact that I got to stroke unit so quickly for wonderful treatment that saved my life and reduced the disability I could have had.

“The stroke was a huge shock and I think the worst bit was when I was in surgery. Up to that point Jim had been with me the whole time so it was frightening for both of us. But my stroke has reminded me to live life to the full and I don’t want to waste a minute.”

Lynda, who many years ago treated stroke patients as a physiotherapist, says her experience has challenged her own misconceptions about stroke.

“Before my stroke I thought that most stroke survivors were elderly and quite disabled but my own experience has shown me that today, if stroke is caught early, and the right treatment is given, the disability can be significantly reduced. It’s also shown me that many of the effects of stroke are invisible. Physically I have recovered well but there is a lot of tiredness and emotionally it hits you hard. I’m grateful for the support I’ve received and feel my Christian faith has really helped me get through this.”

Lynda is president of Presbyterian Women, a voluntary role within the Women’s Ministry of the Presbyterian Church and is looking forward to completing her year of office in May,and to celebrating her son’s upcoming wedding this month.

“Life after stroke is different and I have had to step back from some of my volunteering during the last few months. But Jim is retiring soon and we’re looking forward to enjoying our retirement together.”

Dr Brid Farrell, consultant in public health medicine at the PHA, said: “Stroke is a ‘brain attack’, which happens when the blood supply to part of the brain is cut off and brain cells are damaged or die. The sooner somebody who is having a stroke gets urgent medical attention, the better their chances of a good recovery.

“A stroke is a medical emergency and requires immediate medical attention, so recognising a stroke and calling 999 for an ambulance is crucial.” Your chances of having a stroke reduce if you understand the risks and take action to prevent a stroke happening. You can reduce your risk of having a stroke by: knowing and managing your personal risk factors such as high blood pressure, diabetes, high blood cholesterol or an irregular heartbeat (eg atrial fibrillation); exercising regularly and maintaining a healthy weight; reducing alcohol consumption; stopping smoking.

Brenda Maguire, from the Stroke Association added: “Having a stroke is devastating. It can happen to anyone, of any age, at any time. Every second counts when you are having a stroke, so if you see any of the signs of stroke always call 999 immediately. The sooner somebody who is having a stroke gets urgent medical attention at a specialist stroke unit, the better their chances of a good recovery.

“We want more people in Northern Ireland to know the FAST test and be able to recognise a stroke. Learn the FAST test and share it with your friends and family and you could save a life.”

The Stroke Association Helpline is available on 0303 3033 100 or email helpline@stroke.org.uk