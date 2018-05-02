WATCH: Marathon challenge for newly diagnosed MS warrior Colin Goodman

Being diagnosed with a debilitating condition has not compromised life for 33-year-old Colin Goodman.

Whilst the father-of-three from Belfast would prefer he did not have MS, he also believes his life has changed for the better since his diagnosis a year ago.

Everyone has a reason for training for and completing the Belfast marathon, but Colin's diagnosis has given him a myriad of reasons why.

Prior to getting diagnosed (in March 2017) Colin admits he would never have done a marathon, even though he played football - whilst now he is a 'running machine'.

He said he started running to keep himself active and "to prove to myself this disease will not stop me living my life".

Colin Goodman with his wife Rachel and children

Now, he has been bitten by the running bug and wants to help other people with MS less fortunate than himself.

And whilst Colin is completing the full marathon, his wife and a few friends will be completing the marathon by relay.

He said: "When I was diagnosed with MS I started walking and then I picked up a bit of running. Ever since then I did a half marathon in September and a half marathon in March this year. I have been training for the marathon since then. I had played a lot of football before that.

"My symptoms initially were double vision in my right eye. I went to the doctor and thought it could be vertigo. It didn't seem to clear ujp and I went for an eye test in the Royal and it all happened from there."

He said the diagnosis has "changed his life in a positive way".

"Before I was more into money and now I am less selfish and take each day as it comes. None of us know what the future holds - the difference is I have a name for my condition. My life is still pretty much normal."

He added that he has "cleaned up his diet", is more involved in the Christian faith and "has a different outlook to life".

"You have to make the most of the time you have, take the problems and deal with them. I still work in Chain Reaction Cycles as a graphic designer and I am a father to three very active boys.

"With MS it is so different for everyone. No two people are the same because it is your nervous system you don't know what is going to affect you."

