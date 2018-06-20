Will I pass my first health MoT?

Does paying for a full top-to-toe health check keep you healthier than a routine visit to your GP? HELEN McGURK finds out with a visit to Randox Health.

Whether it be a strange clicking in the knees, or a tickly cough that just won’t go away, all of us have some health niggles.

Helen McGurk with her Randox Health report

With heart disease and cancer very prevalent in my immediate family, I often worry if I am at high risk of developing one, or indeed both, of these diseases.

So as a fully paid-up member of what medics disparagingly call the ‘worried well’, I was hoping that a full body MOT would give me a detailed insight into the state of my health and hopefully put my mind at rest.

My appointment was at Randox Health in Holywood, Co Down, where I was booked in for the Everywoman package.

Described as the world’s most advanced scientific female health check, it looks at 150 individual elements of your body giving a comprehensive picture of your current health. They also offer a similar package for men.

Prior to my first appointment I filled in an online lifestyle questionnaire about my smoking, drinking, exercise, diet habits, and so on.

As it stands, my diet, I think, is fairly good - I don’t eat junk food, don’t smoke, don’t eat meat. However, I do drink in excess of the recommended weekly alcohol guidelines.

In terms of exercise, I try to walk as often as I can and go to a weekly exercise class, but I am definitely not in peak physique and know that I could do with shedding more than a few pounds.

Before my first appointment I had to fast for six hours. Then it was off to the clinic for some tests.

The nurse measured my height and weight on a nifty Body Composition Analysis (BCA) machine which assesses 25 different areas of your body including the ratio of muscle to fat, bone density, hidden visceral fat and cellular hydration levels - it also reveals your ‘true age’

A urine sample was taken, and then some bloods. The whole process was unhurried and very professional and then it was time for a chat with a scientist to discuss the findings of the BCA machine.

At the time of testing a few weeks ago, I was 45, however, the BCA machine gave my true, or metabolic, age as 50. I was really shocked, but apparently that’s not too bad, as some people are 15 years over their actual age.

It also revealed that with a BMI of 26 I am in the overweight category, 11 pounds to be exact; my fat mass is 3 1/2 stone and my visceral fat (fat that is stored round the organs) is 7 - anything under 10 is good.

A few days after my initial appointment, I received a glossy, 38-page document containing the results of my urine and blood tests. To say it was comprehensive, would be an understatement.

These tests analyse full blood count, iron status, heart health, diabetes health, metabolic syndrome, kidney health, urinalysis, liver, pancreatic, digestive, nutritional and muscle and joint health. They also measure bone and lung health, give an allergy evaluation, infection and inflammation evaluation and assess thyroid and hormonal health.

The level of detail is astounding and I’ll admit I was a little bamboozled by all the information, but this is where Randox step in once again with a follow-up review with a scientist who explains what everything means.

So, in terms of overall health I was given a score of 87.6 per cent out of 100. The results showed I have a total cholesterol level of 3.7 - anything lower than 5 is desirable. My pulse at the time of testing was 68 and my blood pressure was 104/72.

Using these, and other calculations, it was worked out that I had a 1.3 per cent risk of developing cardiovascular disease in the next 10 years, which puts me at low risk. It felt so good to be reassured. However, for those patients who flag up heart concerns, they can be seen privately by Randox Health doctor or they can attend their NHS GP.

In terms of areas of my health which do need attention, the results showed I have insufficient Vitamin D, which is essential for maintaining strong, healthy bones. Low levels commonly occur due to inadequate sunlight exposure. I was advised that supplementation and dietary improvements can help to restore levels.

The other area of concern was a slight increase in my lipase level - lipase is an enzyme and can be associated with conditions such as kidney disease and peptic ulcer disease, and may be due to consuming too much alcohol and being overweight.

The scientist talked through every aspect of the report and in summing up, suggested I try to lose some weight, cut back on the alcohol, do more strength exercises and take a Vitamin D supplement.

‘‘Clients are always amazed by how comprehensive our testing is,’’ said a Randox Health scientific consultant.

‘‘Nowhere else in the world can 350 different elements of disease (programme dependant) be checked for the earliest signs of disease. Members of the public are generally happy to be found to be healthy with many making the changes necessary to improve amber and red results by their repeat testing, lowering their risk of disease further.’’

Clients, I was told, attend Randox Health for a variety of reasons.

‘‘Some attend for general wellbeing, some attend with health concerns and others may attend as part of a corporate health package supplied by their employer. Many of our clients repeat their Randox Health preventive health programmes on an annual basis to continue to track their results and progress.’’

And as a result of testing, the scientists do sometimes identify conditions, such as prediabetes, metabolic syndrome, autoimmune hypothyroidism, iron deficiency, genetic conditions and Vitamin D deficiency.

‘‘Many conditions are easily resolved and can even be reversed with the right advice and action. Early diagnosis is key as people can make changes at a stage when damage has not been done yet.’’

I ask how many people will leave with a diagnosis of a preexisting condition that they were unaware of?

‘‘A traffic light system is in place throughout your Randox Health report to help you understand your current health. Green indicates markers in the healthy range, amber indicates disease markers which could be improved upon and red indicates areas of your health which appear to be potentially harmful and should be addressed immediately.

‘‘Generally, most people are healthy and visit Randox Health to find out their exact current health status. Most people can enjoy around 90% green in their report but no one is perfect. For most people, there are usually a few amber and red areas to address. In this regard, many people can feel rest-assured that they are in good health and may just have a few small changes to work on to improve results at their repeat testing.’’

I will go back to Randox in four months for some repeat testing to establish if any of my personal scores have improved.

This is as full a scrutiny of my health as I have ever had - and I am glad I have had it.

Prior to the testing, some friends said to me they wouldn’t want to know if anything was wrong with them, but I believe it is about taking a proactive approach to your health as opposed to treating disease.

I found the process deeply reassuring and felt more looked after than I had in a long time. There’s no doubt prevention is better than cure when it comes to the common diseases such as heart disease, stroke, diabetes and cancer. And getting early warning that we might be developing one of these conditions means we can act now rather than leaving it till it’s too late.

The Everywoman test costs £500 (it can be paid in monthly instalments), which may seem a lot, but I believe an extensive check like this is actually an investment in long-term health. Personally it has prompted me to make a number of lifestyle changes which could reduce my chances of illness in the future. Most importantly, it has given me peace of mind, which is invaluable.