Women must have access to compassionate medical care at home: Mary Lou McDonald

Every woman in Ireland must have access to compassionate medical care at home, Sinn Fein president Mary-Lou McDonald said.

She said the decision by her party to support change in abortion law meant they could move forward united.

She added the necessary law in the Republic should be passed without delay.

“Change is coming. There is nothing to fear in that change,” she said.

“Let me say this loud and clear - the North is next. No woman will be left behind.”

She added: “Every woman who calls this island home must have access to compassionate medical care at home.”

Mrs McDonald campaigned for a yes vote in last month’s abortion referendum in the Republic which produced a two-to-one majority in favour of repeal of the Eighth Amendment.