Heartbreak at death of popular teacher after short illness

A popular school teacher has died after a short illness at the age of 33.

Christopher Colhoun, originally from Pomeroy in Co Tyrone, was recently appointed vice principal at St Patrick Primary School in Donaghmore. The father-of -two young daughters is understood to have taken ill over the weekend and passed away in hospital in the early hours of Monday morning.

The talented GAA player played for his local club Pomeroy Plunketts as well as a term with the Tyrone senior panel, while his brother-in-law Conor McAliskey is a member of the current Tyrone senior panel.

His sudden death has saddened and shocked the close-knit community.

Pomeroy Plunketts GAC paid tribute to their senior player: “We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of senior player Christopher “Crico” Colhoun who passed away this morning after a short illness at the young age of 33 years.

“For all that knew our Crico he was simply a lovely fella, a gentleman who always carried a smile on his face.

“A naturally gifted forward, he was capable of turning on a six pence and driving the ball over from distance with either foot. “He was blessed with phenomenal pace and was a massive influence during the county, ulster and all-Ireland championship run in 2004/05 when his talent caught the eye of Mickey Harte and he was rewarded with a county call up the following season.