Heartbreak at Stella-Lily McCorkindale funeral on the Shankill Road - 23 images
Hundreds of people gathered in the Shankill area today for the funeral of five-year-oldStella-Lily McCorkindale.
By Gemma Murray
4 minutes ago
Family and friends followed behind the young girl’s coffin – which was pink with a rainbow design – and was carried from her grandmother’s home in Bromley Street in the Shankill area in a horse-drawn carriage. The Primary Two pupil died following an infection of Strep A.
A service was then held at Roselawn Crematorium.
